Limerick community joins as one: ‘Please pray for Daithí’

SPORTS clubs, priests, schools and the whole community in south Limerick have been offering up their prayers for a young sportsman who was seriously injured in a road accident near his home.

Daithí Lawless, aged 10, was knocked off his bike at Cush Cross, Martinstown last week. He was airlifted to Cork University Hospital with head and chest injuries before being transferred to Temple Street in Dublin.

“Daithí is a lovely little fella. He is fighting hard. He is in the best hands and all we can do is hope and pray,” said one local.

These words were echoed by local priest Fr Chris O’Donnell. In a moving gesture at a time when we can’t congregate - Staker Wallace and Effin GAA clubs turned on their floodlights at 9.30pm on Wednesday, the day after the accident.

Many more stood outside their home silently holding candles, thinking of Daithí and all his relatives from the Lawless and Mulllins families. Simultaneously, Fr O’Donnell dedicated his night prayer on Facebook to Daithí and his family. Fr O’Donnell said the GAA clubs lit a candle by turning on their lights.

“I prayed online. We all prayed together,” said Fr O’Donnell, who starts every Mass by lighting a candle on the altar beside a photo of the Lawless family.

“We hope and pray all will be well. When we light a candle suddenly the world around us changes. One small flame is all it takes to let the darkness know that it cannot win,” he said at Monday morning’s Mass in Kilmallock.

Martinstown NS principal, Majella Clarke said the whole school community has been left heartbroken by this tragic accident.

“Daithí is a third class pupil here in Martinstown NS. He is hugely popular and much loved by teachers and students alike. His friends and classmates have been very busy making get well cards and sending best wishes. Our thoughts and prayers are with his parents Liam and Antoinette and his brothers Liam and Anthony at this very difficult time,” said Ms Clarke.

His friends drew and made some beautiful get well cards. One is in the shape of a hurley and many feature Daithí playing on a pitch. Glenroe GAA Club said he is “a fantastic little hurler”.

Among those to post messages on Facebook were Staker Wallace GAA, Glenroe GAA, Cois Laoi Gaels, Kilmallock GAA, Effin GAA, Blackrock GAA, Castle United AFC, Galtee Gaels, Martinstown NS, Ballinvreena Social Club, Glenroe / Ballyorgan Community Council and St Gobnait’s Nursing Home.

Cllr Mike Donegan said it demonstrates the strength of community spirit being shown.

“Everybody is rallying around. I know from tuning into local Mass that Fr Chris and all the clergy are praying for him. There has been great support from the local school in Martinstown and sporting organisations in the community - we are all hoping for a positive outcome,” said Cllr Donegan.

South GAA committee chairman Mike Keane, of Staker Wallace, said when they turned on the floodlights for Daithí they all said a prayer for him.

A post from St Gobnait’s Nursing Home reads: “All we can offer at this time is prayer. So please, whatever your religion or belief, think of this gorgeous little boy and his family.”