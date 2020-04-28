Limerick set to host virtual Riverfest this bank holiday weekend

Limerick City and County Council has announced that a virtual Riverfest will take place this May Bank Holiday weekend featuring live music, food, fashion and a flavour of Limerick’s favourite festival.

Last year more than 120,000 people enjoyed the event and a flavour of Riverfest 2020 will be broadcast this weekend on Riverfest social media channels to ensure that Limerick audiences get to enjoy what is traditionally the most popular weekend of the year.

Some of the highlights over the weekend include:

LIVE MUSIC - In association with Dolan’s Limerick, Hermitage Green will play a free special live concert from the Warehouse this Saturday night, May 2, at 9pm. The gig will be streamed on Riverfest Limerick’s Facebook page. The band will be adhering to public health social distancing guidelines.

FOOD – Straight from the frontline, Limerick’s firefighting chef, Paul Knapp will cook up some sizzling bbq recipes for the Bank Holiday weekend. The firefighter and TV presenter will provide inspiration for family friendly food to enjoy in the garden. Learn how to make a delicious Riverfest salad by chef Ciara Brennan and while you are watching all the fun online, why not register for the 2021 BBQ on Riverfest.ie.

FASHION – Limerick’s queen of style, Celia Holman Lee will showcase a series of looks from Limerick’s retailers showing that during lockdown, you can still purchase from your favourite stores.

A lookback at previous Riverfest events and some memorable moments are also planned for #VirtualRiverfestLimerick which will feature across Riverfest Facebook, Twitter and Instagram across the bank holiday weekend.

Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Michael Sheahan said that Riverfest Limerick has already established itself as the country’s go-to destination for festival followers for the May Bank Holiday weekend, so it makes sense that Limerick still mark it this year.

“What I love about Riverfest is that it’s usually a wonderful start to the summer festival season and brings a new energy to our beautiful city with thousands of people coming together in the spirit of celebration and fun. While we’re unable to celebrate together this year, and that is disappointing, it is still a bank holiday weekend and we can still enjoy ourselves virtually while staying apart,” he said.

“I want to say thank you to Mick Dolan and his team for enabling the live concert with Hermitage Green on Saturday night to take place while ensuring that public health guidelines are followed and well done to our other contributors for ensuring that Limerick will still celebrate in some way this weekend.”

Limerick City and County Council is excited to announce a virtual Riverfest will take place this May Bank Holiday weekend featuring live music, food, fashion and a flavour of Limerick’s favourite festival #VirtualRiverfestLimerick #RiverfestLimerickhttps://t.co/kBcMCxW1p3 pic.twitter.com/VkFtNYpnru — Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) April 28, 2020

The Festivals and Events team at Limerick City and County Council had originally postponed Riverfest 2020 with the view to possibly rescheduling the event later in the year depending on public health advice.

Director of Service, Gordon Daly, said a decision has now been taken that the next Riverfest in Limerick will take place in May 2021.

“We are still hopeful that later on in the year, a series of creative animations and events can take place in Limerick, we will make these decisions based on the most up-to-date public health advice from the Department of Health. Our overriding desire has to be the collective health of the people of Limerick and visitors to Limerick and not putting them at unnecessary risk,” he said.

The Council’s Covid-19 Crisis Management Team is keeping the holding of public events under constant review and will continue to abide by Government and public health advice on this issue.

Cognisant of the economic impact of the cancellation of events this year, Limerick City and County Council has also opened applications for Riverfest 2021.