Celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott cooks up a storm

First up is Ainsley Harriott’s lamb steaks recipe with artichokes, rosemary and honey.

“I just had to cook lamb while in Sardinia,” says Ainsley Harriott. “The mountainous island is known for its shepherding and the quality of the tender meat is fantastic. This recipe uses just a simple glaze to enhance the wonderful flavour.

“Lamb with artichokes is a much-loved combination on the island and a familiar sight on restaurant menus. The delicate sweet nutty taste of the artichoke complements the meat perfectly.”

He says a good-quality jar of chargrilled artichokes in oil is essential for this recipe.

Ingredients

(serves 4)

l 2 garlic cloves, grated

l 2tsp chopped rosemary leaves, plus extra to garnish

l 3tbsp balsamic vinegar

l 4tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

l 1 lemon: zest and juice of 1/2; plus 1/2 reserved for squeezing

l 4 lamb leg steaks

l 1tbsp honey (thyme honey if you can get it)

l 6–8 artichoke hearts from a jar, drained and halved

l A drizzle of olive oil, for frying

l 400g cabbage, such as Savoy or cavolo nero, finely shredded

l Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

1. Put the garlic, rosemary, balsamic vinegar, extra-virgin olive oil, lemon zest and juice into a shallow dish or baking tray. Season with salt and pepper and add the lamb steaks. Toss to coat in the marinade, then cover and let marinate in the fridge for at least two hours or ideally overnight.

2. When ready to cook, heat a griddle pan over a medium–high heat until hot. Add the lamb and cook for four minutes on each side.

3. Meanwhile, stir the honey into the leftover marinade and spoon a little over each lamb steak as it cooks.

4. When the lamb is almost cooked, add the artichoke hearts to the pan and drizzle with a little of the marinade. Leave to char for one minute, then turn and cook the other side. Remove the lamb and set aside to rest for four to five minutes.

5. Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a frying pan over a medium heat, then add the cabbage and a squeeze of juice from the reserved lemon half. Season with salt and pepper and allow to wilt until just tender.

6. To serve, place the cabbage in the centre of each plate, sit a lamb steak on top and spoon the artichokes and any pan juices around the sides. Scatter over a few rosemary leaves to finish.

And to finish we have a plum frangipane tart recipe.

Ainsley Harriott’s twist on a classic Bakewell tart is inspired by his travels in the Med – and if there was ever a time to get to grips with making your own pastry, it’s now.

“I love juicy fresh plums and their rich and seductive flavour works perfectly with the velvety almond base,” the TV foodie notes in Ainsley’s Mediterranean Cookbook.

Ingredients

(Serves 6 – 8)

For the pastry:

200g plain flour, plus extra for dusting

2tbsp icing sugar

100g cold unsalted butter, diced

1 medium egg

2–3tsp cold water

For the frangipane:

100g unsalted butter

100g caster sugar

2 large eggs

55g plain flour

70g ground almonds

A drop of almond essence

To assemble:

100g plum jam

3–4 plums, stone removed, cut into thin wedges

Method

1. First, make the pastry. Sift the flour and icing sugar into a large bowl. Add the butter and rub it in with your fingertips until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs. Make a well in the centre and add the egg and two teaspoons of cold water. Stir, combining the dry ingredients into the wet, adding another teaspoon of water if necessary.

2. When the pastry starts to come together, gently knead into a smooth ball. Cover the pastry with cling-film and chill in the fridge for at least 15 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan/gas 6. Unwrap the chilled pastry, place on a lightly floured work surface and roll out to about 3mm thick.

4. Line a 23cm diameter loose-bottomed tart tin with the pastry, leaving a little excess pastry hanging over the edges. Line the pastry case with a sheet of baking parchment and fill with baking beans or raw rice.

5. Bake blind for 12–15 minutes, until the pastry is dry to the touch, then remove the parchment and baking beans and return the pastry case to the oven for a further five minutes until it is very lightly coloured. Use a small, sharp knife to trim away the excess pastry from the edges and then leave the pastry case to cool slightly while you prepare the filling.

6. Reduce the oven temperature to 180°C/160°C fan/gas 4. To make the frangipane, beat the butter and sugar together in a large bowl until light and fluffy, then beat in the eggs one at a time. Stir in the flour, ground almonds and almond extract. Spread the jam over the base of the pastry case, then top with the frangipane.

7. Smooth the surface with a spatula or back of a spoon, then push the plum slices onto the surface of the frangipane, arranging them in an attractive pattern. Bake for 25–30 minutes until the filling is golden and well risen. Leave to cool in the tin before slicing.

Ainsley’s Mediterranean Cookbook by Ainsley Harriott, photography by Dan Jones, is available now.