Limerick Comhairle na nÓg in hunt for global award

MEMBERS of Limerick Comhairle na nÓg have been nominated for a prestigious World Health Organisation award, writes David Hurley.

The nomination for the World No Tobacco Day Award follows their participation in the #NotAroundUs, a Smoke Free Limerick campaign.

Run in conjunction with Healthy Limerick, the #NotAroundUs campaign is an ongoing health initiative that aims to de-normalise smoking and vaping in public and create an environment where it is easier for those who smoke to quit by making public areas smoke-free zones.

“Limerick Comhairle na nÓg have been to the fore in developing and implementing the #NotAroundUs campaign and have led the charge amongst their peers to create a tobacco free generation,’ said John Real of Limerick Youth Service.

“T’s a great honour to be nominated and the young people deserve a lot of credit for their time and effort in challenging ‘the norms’ in terms of smoking in Limerick,” added John who is Limerick Comhairle na nÓg coordinator.

Aoife Ryan, a member of Limerick Comhairle na nÓg who said she ‘really enjoyed working on the campaign with Healthy Limerick as they “valued and respected our opinions on this project.”

Fellow Comhairlí Zara Daly says she’s delighted that Limerick Comhairle na nÓg was nominated for the prestigious international accolade. “It would be great for all of Limerick’s young people to win it,” she said.

This year’s World No Tobacco Day will be marked on Sunday, May 31.

The World Health Organization will announce the various award winners on Wednesday, May 27, on its website www.who.int.

Facilitated by Limerick Youth Service, Limerick Comhairle na nÓg is a youth council that advocates for and raises awareness of youth issues and rights.

It has over thirty members (aged14 and 18) and is one of thirty-one groups nationwide.