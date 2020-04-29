Chatrooms are back to help Limerick’s youth

THE Limerick Youth Service has teamed up with a number of counterpart groups to launch a new unique online chat system.

Named the Digital Youth Information Chat Service, it will be available to people visiting the Spunout.ie web site between 4pm and 8pm each weekday.

Aimed at youngsters aged between 16 and 26 ​years, yooung people can also make enquiries outside of these times.

Doing this will generate a ticket with youth information officers responding when the system next becomes active.

The chat service will give young people an opportunity to access information, support and guidance on a variety of subjects from education and health to employment and relationships.

“This new service is a natural extension of what youth information officers do on a daily basis and it enhances this work by recognising both the importance of the online lives that young people lead and the current period which presents huge challenges for young people,” said Dermot Troy of Limerick Youth Service.

He said in an era of both so-called fake news and post truth, the need to access professional and accurate information has never been more important.

Inaccurate data can have a detrimental impact on a person’s health and wellbeing, he said.

“Although we live in the Information Age there are some young people who find the online world overwhelming and need support to access and understand different information sources to enable them to make positive life choices,” he said.

The chat service has the support of the Department of Children and Youth Affairs with its minister Katherine Zappone saying: “It is particularly welcome at a time when young people are facing enormous challenges in all areas of their lives, particularly in matters of mental health, but are also harnessing their talents and capabilities to play a crucial role in the societal response to the current Covid-19 crisis.”

For more, visit www.spunout.ie, email yib@limerickyouthservice.com or call 083-1726898.