City centre ban for young Limerick woman charged with assault

A YOUNG woman who gardai allege is connected to an ongoing feud in the Moyross area has been ordered to stay out of the city centre.

Chantelle Ryan, 19, of Moylish Crescent, Ballynanty was granted conditional bail after she appeared in court charged with assaulting another woman under section 3 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

The teenager is also accused of producing a knife and a baseball bat during the altercation which occurred outside a house at Cliona Park, Moyross on April 22.

While gardai did not formally object to bail, Judge Marian O’Leary was told there was a dispute regarding the conditions being sought.

Detective Garda Sean O’Hagan asked that Ms Ryan be required to live at an address outside of Limerick saying he believed it was necessary “to prevent a further escalation in the feud”.

He said Moyross is the ‘epicentre’ of the feud and that several people are currently before the courts having been charged in connection with a number of separate incidents.

“Our belief is there will be further incidents,” he said.

In her submission to the court, solicitor Sarah Ryan said her client has nowhere to go and that a condition requiring her to live outside of Limerick would be disproportionate. “It’s not possible,” she said.

Ms Ryan added there was a background to the incident and that her client had made some admissions when questioned by gardai.

She told the court that a row erupted between the two women earlier in the day over allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” involving a young man.

She said Ms Ryan required medical attention after she sustained a cut to one of her fingers during that incident.

Judge O’Leary was told the complainant and the defendant are friends and that both had been drinking in the hours before the alleged assault occurred.

After being informed the defendant was willing to stay out of city centre – where the alleged injured party lives – the judge said she was willing to grant bail.

Ms Ryan was ordered to live at her home address where she must obey a nightly curfew.

The 19-year-old must sign on at Mayorstone garda station three days a week and she must not have any contact with the complainant.

The matter was adjourned to September 18 for DPP’s directions.