Milford Hospice to benefit from Cabinet decision on funding - O'Dea

MILFORD Hospiece is to benefit from new funding of over €10 million which is going to voluntary hospices nationally.

The funding was approved by the Government at the weekly Cabinet meeting which was held at Government Buildings. The funding comes as part of a Government decision to end an anomaly which until now has seen voluntary sector hospices, such as Milford Hospice receive less State funding than others.

The decision by the Government to close this funding gap was initially planned to take place on a phased basis over the next three years. However, given the devastating impact of the Covid-19 crisis and the pressure on hospices, the additional funding will be provided this year.

Willie O'Dea said, “This is very significant for Milford Hospice and will close the funding gap which had developed between voluntary sector hospices and other hospices in Ireland.

“I have been working on the funding situation for Milford Hospice for some time and have attended meetings with the Minister and health officials and Milford Hospice. The service provided by Milford Hospice is one which almost every family in Limerick has benefited from, “ said Deputy O'Dea. indirectly, and the staff and board members carry out invaluable work not just at the facility in Plassey but across Limerick.

“The Covid-19 crisis has put all healthcare services, hospices included, under unprecedented pressure and has severely impacted revenue sources, such as fundraising activities, for community and voluntary organisations. This additional funding from Government will help provide financial certainty for Milford Hospice and enable the team to continue to focus on the crucial help and assistance they provide.”