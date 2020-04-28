Lockdown ‘could hit wellbeing’ of Limerick families

THE Covid-19 lockdown could threaten the wellbeing of families and youngsters, a team of experts has warned.

And now a group at the University of Limerick has have launched a new study to explore how children, teenagers and their families are coping during the health crisis.

Codenamed Co-SPACE (Covid-19 supporting parents, adolescents and children during epidemics), the study will focus on those aged four to 18 years and their families.

The researchers aim to track children and young people’s mental health throughout the Covid-19 crisis to identify what advice, support and help can actually protect their mental health.

Dr Jennifer McMahon, who is a lecturer in psychology of education at UL, said: “Anecdotal reports suggest that many families and students are struggling with the restrictions imposed by Covid-19 and while general mental health supports are available there is a distinct lack of information about what type of supports could be most effective in the context of Covid-19.”

The UL research is linked to a study of the same name in Britain being led by Oxford University.

The UL team are hoping to get over 1,000 families and carers to participate here, with the first survey to be followed up by subsequent surveys at monthly intervals.

Questions focus on a range of topics related to family, health and wellbeing, parenting and education.

For more information and to take part, log onto the dedicated web site at https://tinyurl.com/UL-COSPACE