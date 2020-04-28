No new dates for Limerick Communions or Confirmations

THE postponement of the First Holy Communion and Confirmation sacraments due to the Covid-19 pandemic will come as a disappointment to many youngsters, Bishop Brendan Leahy has said.

Despite this, while the pews are empty due to the shut down, families are enjoying the holy sacraments in many different ways, with the church “very much alive”.

In a statement read out to midday Mass, Bishop Leahy said he will write to children preparing for the sacraments to encourage them following the postponement of these special moments in their young lives.

​He said: “As we move towards the end of April, an increasing number of parents are understandably asking – ‘what’s going to happen to the First Communion and Confirmation ceremonies?’. Clearly because of where we are now in this critical stage of the battle against Covid-19, we can certainly say they are not going to happen in April or May. But, after that?"

​“Like all others, we must adhere to public authorities and what advice they give regarding large public gatherings.

So, right now, it is impossible for us to re-schedule First Communion and Confirmation. And this is also true for Baptisms and Weddings,” he told the Mass.

“The postponement of the First Holy Communions and Confirmation will come as a disappointment to some. It is a further sacrifice not least for the children,” he concluded.