Hub to carry on Lesley Anne Liddane's legacy

THE Haven Hub, which provides supports to those with mental health difficulties, says it’s determined to continue the legacy of one of its founding members Lesley Anne Liddane.

Tributes are continuing to pour in for the mother-of-two following her unexpected death.

Ms Liddane, who was also well known in business circles through her involvement with Chez Le Fab at Arthur’s Quay, was secretary of the Haven Hub which opened at the Social Services Centre, Henry Street last November.

“The Haven Hub was very important to Lesley Anne and literally without her motivation, hard work and passion we are not sure we could have opened our doors without her. She was so talented and worked so hard to start up. She had huge energy and passion,” read a post on its Facebook page.

Lesley Anne was a known as being a supporter of local art, craft and design and many of the creative communities in the city regulary held events and exhibitions at Chez Le Fab.

In recent years, the businesswoman also campaigned to highlight the problem of antisocial behaviour in the city centre and she was a strong supporter of the the coats for the homeless initiative.

Among those paying tribute to Lesley Anne is teenage entrepreneur Emma Dineen who founded her business – the Barkery – when she was aged just 13.

“Lesley Anne Liddane was the starter of my business, she encouraged me, planted the idea in my head, she was my first seller, she set up my first stall, she created my logo. Lesley Anne was a dear friend to me and to the city of Limerick,” she said.

“Lesley Anne was a woman who made Limerick city a brighter and better place and she will be sorely missed by everyone here in Limerick. Lesley Anne will be remembered, respected and admired by me, everyday as the woman who truly believed in a 12 year old kid,” added Emma who is due to start transition year later this year.

Given the current restrictions, a private funeral place has taken place.