Limerick pair charged over seizure of €30k

A MAN and a woman who are charged with money laundering offences are to be tried on indictment before the Circuit Court, writes David Hurley.

Raymond Collopy, 50, of St Munchin’s Street, Saint Mary’s Park and Ciara Bradshaw, 38, of Sarsfield Avenue, Upper Penneywell each face a single charge under the provisions of section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

The charges relate to the seizure of around €30,000 in cash during a search of Ms Bradshaw’s home on April 15, 2019.

Limerick District Court was told a file was prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions following the seizure and that the defendants were arrested and charged after directions were received.

Detective Garda Declan O’Halloran of the divisional drugs unit told Judge Carol Anne Coolican that neither Mr Collopy or Ms Bradshaw made any comment when they were formally charged.

Sergeant Michelle Leahy confirmed the matter is to proceed on indictment before the circuit court and she requested an adjournment to June to facilitate preparation of the book of evidence.

She said there was no garda objection to bail subject to each of the defendants complying with a number of strict conditions.

Both must live at their home address and they must not have any contact with each other.

Mr Collopy and Ms Bradshaw were also ordered to sign on at a garda station in Limerick and both were ordered to comply with a nightly curfew.

The offence carries a maximum sentence of 14 years’ imprisonment or a fine upon conviction