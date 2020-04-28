Debenhams accused of ‘throwing workers under the bus’

CALLS have been made for a fair redundancy package for axed Debenhams workers who staged a demonstration in Limerick.

Fianna Fail TD Wilie O’Dea and northside Labour councillor Conor Sheehan have made separate calls for the staff at the department store who lost their jobs when the British retailer pulled support for its Irish business, forcing it to go into liquidation.

Cllr Sheehan has accused Debenhams of using Covid-19 to “throw workers under the bus”.

Around 110 positions have been lost from the store at O’Connell Street/Sarsfield Street, in what is a devastating blow to the local economy.

But Mr O’Dea has appealed to the liquidator Kieran Wallace to try and avoid a “full closure” of Debenhams’ Irish estate “if at all possible”.

Last Tuesday, former Debenhams staff staged a protest to highlight fears they may not get their redundancy settlements – or may have an extended wait.

Mr O’Dea said: “The closure of Debenhams in Limerick is a huge blow to workers, who are understandably angered at how it has been handled after years of loyal and dedicated service to the company.”

He said he is working with his colleagues in Fianna Fai, and has written to the joint liquidator Kieran Wallace of KPMG.

“​ ​It was emphasised to Mr Wallace that a key objective is to avoid full closure if at all possible. It must be remembered that Debenhams' Irish website continues to sell on line. Mr Wallace confirmed Irish employees will be communicated with and I would hope this communication includes provision for a 30 day consultation process that must be held, and information about the payment of entitlements that workers are due,” the Fianna Fail TD added.

“Bank of Ireland is the biggest shareholder in the Celine Group, the lenders consortium that own Debenhams and given that that the state owns 15% of Bank of Ireland, I am calling on the government to pressure them to intervene,” the northside member said.

Cllr Sheehan said he would have attended Tuesday's demonstration to show solidarity were it not for the coronavirus lockdown.

“The staff, many of whom have worked at Debenhams since the days of Roches Stores do not deserve to be abandoned by management,” he concluded.