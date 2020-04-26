BREAKING: One new confirmed Covid-19 case in Limerick as there are now 1,087 deaths in the country

ONE new case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in Limerick this Sunday evening – bringing the total number in the county to 442.

Figures released by the Department of Health show 701 new cases have been reported across the country. The State’s total number of confirmed cases now stands at 19,262 as of 1pm this Sunday, April 26.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been informed that a total of 26 people with Covid-19 have died, of which 23 were laboratory confirmed.

There have now been a total of 1,087 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday, April 24 (18,431 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 42% are male. The median age of confirmed cases is 49 years.

2,576 cases (14%) have been hospitalised. Of those hospitalised, 349 cases have been admitted to ICU.

5,064 cases are associated with healthcare workers. Dublin has the highest number of cases at 9,224 (50% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,110 cases (6%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 33%, travel abroad accounts for 4%.