BREAKING: Two new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick as national death toll is now 1,063

A FURTHER two cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Limerick this Saturday evening – bringing the total number in the county to 441.

Figures released by the Department of Health this Thursday evening show 377 new cases have been reported across the country. The State’s total number of confirmed cases now stands at 18,561 as of 1pm this Saturday, April 25.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has today been informed that a total of 52 people with Covid-19 have died, of which 42 were laboratory confirmed.

There have now been a total of 1,063 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday, April 23 (17,420 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male - the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years.

2,536 cases (14%) have been hospitalised. Of those hospitalised, 344 cases have been admitted to ICU. 4,847 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 9,010 (50% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,103 cases (6%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 48%, close contact accounts for 48%, travel abroad accounts for 4%.