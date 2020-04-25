Largest number nationwide of Covid-19 suspected cases is in Limerick hospital

THERE are currently 32 suspected Covid-19 cases in University Hospital Limerick - the largest number in the country.

UHL is followed by Beaumont with 28 and the Mater with 21 people awaiting results.

A total of 27 patients with Covid-19 are being treated at UHL, with 10 people who either have the virus or are suspected of having the virus in critical care units.

There are 11 vacant general beds and two vacant critical care beds in UHL.

This is according to the latest figures released by the HSE which accounts for the situation up to 8pm on Friday.

There are currently 439 Covid-19 cases in Limerick after an increase of 19 cases on Friday.