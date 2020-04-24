BREAKING: 19 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick as national death toll is now over 1,000

A FURTHER 19 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Limerick – bringing the total number in the county to 439.

Figures released by the Department of Health this Thursday evening show 577 new cases have been reported across the country, meaning the State’s total number of confirmed cases now stands at 18,184.

The department has been notified of 37 more deaths. They also added a further 185 deaths to the overall total. These are considered to be "probably" caused by coronavirus in recent weeks. The death toll in the Republic of Ireland is now 1,014

Today’s data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, as of midnight, Wednesday April 22 (17,420 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male. The median age of confirmed cases is 49 years.

2,486 cases (14%) have been hospitalised. Of those hospitalised, 338 cases have been admitted to ICU.

4,713 cases are associated with healthcare workers. Dublin has the highest number of cases at 8,729 (50% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,096 cases (6%).

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 49%, close contact accounts for 47%, travel abroad accounts for 4%

The National Public Health Emergency Team met this Friday to continue its ongoing review of Ireland’s response to Covid-19.

Following the meeting, NPHET recommends adopting the ECDC case definition on testing for Covid-19. The NPHET also recommends retention of the current prioritisation categories.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "Every indicator to date suggests that the growth of this disease has either stabilised or suppressed. This is a testament to the efforts made by every individual across Ireland over recent weeks. There is no doubt that your efforts have saved many lives.

"It shows that when public health advice is followed, we can suppress this virus in the long term. Keep going."