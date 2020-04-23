Fire crews called to Limerick apartment complex
Fire crews were called to the Watergate Flats complex
FIRE crews were called to a blaze at a city centre apartment complex earlier.
Four vehicles from Limerick City Fire and Rescue service attended the scene at the Watergate Flats near the Milk Market after the alarm was raised at around 2:45pm.
The appliances spent approximately one hour at the scene.
It’s understood the fire was confined to one apartment.
No injuries were reported.
