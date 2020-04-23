Limerick GAA clubs turn on their lights for boy knocked off bike

LIMERICK GAA Clubs turned on their lights on Wednesday night in a moving display of prayer and community for a boy seriously injured in a crash.

The nine-year-old boy was on his bike when the collision occurred at Cush Cross, between Kilfinane and Garryspillane, on Tuesday.

He was airlifted to Cork University Hospital with chest and head injuries. He has since been moved to Temple Street Children's Hospital where he is in intensive care. The child is in the thoughts and prayers of all in south east Limerick.

Staker Wallace and Effin GAA Clubs switched on their lights at 9.30pm on Wednesday.

Fr Chris O'Donnell said they lit a candle by turning on their lights.

"That was their gesture in a world where we have to be so creative around how we show sympathy. People gathered at a social distance in Staker Wallace and prayed.

"I have a night prayer at 9.30pm every night on Facebook. I dedicated my prayer to the child and his family. I prayed online. We all prayed together," said Fr O'Donnell.

His fellow priests in the locality - Fr David Casey and Fr Michael O'Shea - are also offering up their thoughts and prayers. Many people also stood outside their own homes with candles in solidarity.

Kilmallock GAA, Blackrock GAA, Cois Laoi Gaels also posted messages on their Facebook pages asking people to say prayers.

Fr O'Donnell said they encourage families to send pictures in for the online Masses. One of the boy's family sits on the altar and is then moved under the statue of St Anthony when they are doing the Novena to St Anthony.

Everyone is praying for his recovery.

"It is everyone's dream and hope. We are going to keep hoping and praying," said Fr O'Donnell.