'Begin a new Saturday routine with SPIN NOW' - Louise Cantillon

I am very happy to share some exciting news with you this week. I have launched a brand new talk show on Spin South West.

SPIN NOW with Louise is a two-hour talk show on Saturdays from 10am. It is different to anything the station has done before and allows me a unique creative freedom to fill the slot with content I am passionate about!

This programme will feature the best of live and local southwest talent. I aim to champion local Irish musicians, artists, community events and much more. There will be new Irish music featured on the show every week and live music sessions in studio (*as soon as we are allowed to). For now I have a super line up of chats planned over the phone and online!

I will latest have the latest sports updates (when they are back) with Spin’s resident sports fanatic Valerie Wheeler. Your weekly fill of entertainment news with Tara Walsh, plus celeb gossip and interviews with some of the hottest new stars!

More than anything I hope to use this new show to promote the best of what’s happening locally. I would love for you to get involved and share with me anything you think should be supported and celebrated on air. Or if you are an independent musician looking for some radio play send me your tunes! Get in touch on social media DM me @louise_cantillon on Instagram or email me directly louise.cantillon@spinsouthwest.com

This is a new and very exciting chapter for me. I can’t wait to fill each week’s show with content that you will love. Here’s to a chatty new chapter on Spin South West and lots of great local talent on air.

Join me this Saturday at 10am for more! @spinsouthwest.