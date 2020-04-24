Kerry man John Martin Carroll is Limerick champion

HE’S living in County Kerry and isn’t allowed to set foot on Limerick soil until May 5 at the earliest but that won’t stop John Martin Carroll from doing his utmost to ensure that no local area or household in the county is left behind during the Covid-19 crisis.

John who hails from Causeway in County Kerry has been appointed as the new Limerick County Community Champion. There is a community champion in each county across the country, established as part of the Covid-19 Community Outreach (CCO).

CCO is coordinated by The Wheel and Irish Rural Link, and is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development. The champions are now working as part of the local authorities Community Call and sit on local advisory committees.

So how did a Kerry man end up as the champion for county Limerick?

“Recently I got a new job with Macra as their student agricultural development officer and I ended up getting a phone call asking would I step in and become a community champion for Limerick. I didn’t hesitate because I do a lot of community and charity work as it is for my own community and I’ve a lot of friends in Limerick county,” John, 33, explained.

Working with existing organisations, State agencies in the county and the council in Limerick John is helping to streamline the community response to the crisis.

He is identifying gaps in services and reporting these back to the national coordinating team and local authority.

“I said I had better establish my volunteers so I got onto the chairwoman of Limerick Macra, Vanessa Crean and she contacted all the clubs in Limerick and we’ve been having Zoom meetings every couple of days. They have been helping me do the groundwork. I’ve contacted nearly every community in the county to see if they are OK in terms of the elderly, entertainment, Meals on Wheels.

“I have to stay in Kerry but I advise my volunteers on what to do and what not to do. If anyone wants to become a volunteer they should register with volunteer.ie and once they are garda vetted they’ll get approved.”

Going on the feedback he is receiving, John is finding that entertainment for nursing homes is one of the areas that needs attention.

“At the moment we are trying to do a technology fundraiser to either provide them with tablets in the homes or with a parish radio so that they can get their Mass.”

John is asking the public to “take a moment out of your daily routine and think of someone who is in need”.

John can be contacted on 086 0334584 .