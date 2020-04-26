Celia's Fashion: 'Amazing Ailish unveils latest collection'

Ailish McElroy, originally a native of Rathfarnham, Dublin, moved to Co Clare in 2009.

Her studio is located within the rural beauty of the East Clare Hills in Bodyke and is a stunning kaleidoscope of colour where she offers a discreet bespoke headpiece design service to her clients as well as an extensive range of uniquely stunning headpieces for hire. Her clients come from all over Ireland and abroad to seek out that perfect headpiece to complement their outfits for racing events, weddings and other special occasions.

Ailish’s new collection will take a divergence from her love of traditional millinery materials and she plans to explore digital fabrication technologies as a tool to analyse and simulate the complexity observed in nature and to apply this to structural shapes in her millinery creations.

Ailish engages with her clients at her studio to ensure a meaningful and unique experience that can only be gained through personal consultation and service. For an elegance that stands out from the crowd, a headpiece by Ailish McElroy Millinery is the perfect finishing touch to any outfit.