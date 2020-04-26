Diary of a Limerick Mercy Sister Helen Culhane

AS a Mercy Sister, I am grateful for the remarkable woman Catherine McCauley who founded the Mercy Sisters in 1831.

I joined the congregation in 1980. Today, our Sisters live and work in Brazil, Britain, Ireland, Kenya, Peru, Poland, South Africa, South Sudan, United States and India. I am a creature of habit and at the beginning of each new year, I sit down and set goals.

2020 was no different and after a lot of reflection, I decided on the following: to reduce my intake of chocolate, to put money aside as I was assuming in my own mind that the Limerick senior hurling team would reach the All-Ireland hurling final. Finally, I booked a retreat in St Mary’s Abbey, Glencairn, Waterford. Twice a year I take time out of my busy life to stop and to deepen my spiritual life. St Padre Pio said, “Prayer is the oxygen of the soul”.

I and my colleagues at the Children’s Grief Centre support grieving children and young people to deal with feelings associated with loss and to realise that they are not alone. In June 2019, I visited the Dougy Centre, in Portland, Oregon. The Dougy Centre is the National Centre for Grieving Children amd Families and is a non-profit organisation that offers support groups and services to grieving children and young adults. The purpose of my trip was to get ideas and insight for our new Children’s Grief Centre here in Limerick.

While in the USA, I completed a 30-day silent retreat in Gloucester, MA, at the Jesuit’s Eastern Point Retreat House. During the 30 days of prayer there was no talking, phone, email or Facebook. This surprised many people who know me. Each day during the retreat, I prayed five one-hour prayer periods with scripture as well as attending daily Mass and meeting with my spiritual director.

When I returned to work from my trip to the USA, I was buzzing with numerous plans and exciting ideas for the new Children’s Grief Centre. The board of management, staff and volunteers were all eager to hear about my visit to the Dougy Centre. We had plans!

But our plans faded into darkness with the onset of the Covid-19. We took the decision to close the Children’s Grief Centre temporarily. The welfare of our volunteers, families, children, supporters and staff was our priority. These are unprecedented times and my life and that of many was turned upside-down in just a matter of weeks.

Easter this year for me was unlike any other holy week I have ever experienced. It is my favourite time of the year. However, this year Easter was different. Churches closed, restrictions made on travel, social gatherings, public functions, and people urged to follow basic hygiene, not to meet others or maintain distance when they meet. The coronavirus has caused me and the world around me to slow down. I was experiencing feelings of sadness and grief and was missing many things, especially my routines.

For example, I was missing daily Mass and going to Holy Communion, my work in the Children’s Grief Centre, and I was unable to meet up with family and friends. These simple routines that I have taken for granted have now changed. I must learn a new way; I was grieving the world I knew. Where could I find hope? I felt locked in the tomb.

I watched the Easter Ceremonies from Rome. Pope Francis recalled how on the dawn after the Sabbath, the women went to the tomb of Jesus and there an angel told them: “Do not be afraid”. He told his global audience that because of the resurrection of Jesus, “Tonight we acquire a fundamental right that can never be taken away from us: the right to hope. It is a new and living hope that comes from God.” Hope comes in many disguises.

Last year, Dorothy and Colm Ryan, along with their family, friends, colleagues and community, came together to fundraise for the centre. Despite their own grief and sadness at the loss of their four-year-old son, the family has given hope to so many others who may experience a loss by raising €127,258 for our new centre.

There’s an expression, if you want to make God laugh, tell him about your plans. I thought of that a lot during these weeks. I started off the year making plans but my plans have been turned upside down. During this crisis, I am eating more chocolate! I won’t get to see Limerick in Croke Park! I did not get to Glencairn but I’m making a retreat in my own home.

From our experience in the Children’s Grief Centre, we know how difficult it is for everyone, who are grieving at this time but especially for children and young people. We continue to respond to those grieving by keeping our office open remotely. What we have learned from our 10 years of experience, serving grieving families, is that holding a safe space for difficult experiences and feelings can bring about transformation. During these uncertain times, please know that the Children’s Grief Centre staff and resources are just a phone call away. As always, the Children’s Grief Centre will be here in the aftermath of this pandemic to provide hope and healing to children and young people impacted by grief and loss.

Next week Theresa Kavanagh, Support Worker, will give guidance on how to support children and young people to grieve under Covid-19 restrictions. We have added some Covid-19 related resources to our website. You can find Children’s Grief Centre information online at www.childrensgriefcentre.ie or on our Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter accounts. If you have any questions or concerns, or want to connect in any way, we can be reached at 087 985 1733 or email info@childrensgriefcentre.ie