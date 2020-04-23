Limerick gardai issue warning as stolen bank card is ‘used’ following theft

A MAN has been arrested and charged with theft offences after a bank card stolen from a parked car was used.

The incident occurred in the early hours of April 16 while the owner was asleep at his home in Newcastle West.

“He was was woken from his sleep by a phone call from his bank. His bank could tell him that one of his bank cards had just been used and that, since it wasn’t him, the account holder, his bank cards would be cancelled,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Having received the phone call, the man went to find his wallet and then remembered that it was in his car.

“When he went to his car he realised that he had left it unlocked, that somebody had entered it, taken his wallet and used his bank card,” added Sgt Leetch.

Gardai say such incidents can be avoided and are appealing to motorists to check that their cars are locked before they leave them for any period of time.