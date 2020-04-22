BREAKING: Suspected handgun seized in County Limerick

GARDAI have seized a suspected handgun following searches in County Limerick this Wednesday.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting organised crime, gardaí carried out a number of searches of properties and public ground in the Patrickswell and Cappagh areas of the county.

Gardaí from Roxboro Road, Henry Street, Newcastle West and Mayorstone garda stations carried out the searches where they seized a suspected handgun, pepper spray, over €2,000 cash and sterling, jewellery, mobile phones, documentation and drug paraphernalia.

The suspected firearm will now be sent for ballistic analysis.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.