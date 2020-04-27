Greens want Limerick traffic lanes to be closed to allow social distancing

THE Green Party in Limerick has called for traffic lanes to be closed along the river and the Shannon Bridge to help people respect social distancing.

With traffic down by 75% due to the coronavirus lockdown, local TD Brian Leddin says his party wants to see traffic cut to just one lane on the Shannon Bridge, in O’Czallaghan Strand, plus at Bishop’s Quay and Howley’s Quay.

The plan would be the temporary restrictions would stretch all the way down to Arthur’s Quay park, Mr Leddin argued, saying that at present, it’s too difficult for people to go out walking and respect social distancing.

”This simple measure would help people who want to go out for exercise,” he argued.

Northside councillor Saša Novak Uí Chonchúir, who replaced Mr Leddin on his Dail elevation, added: “Many people who live within two kilometres of the river do not have a back garden, and for many in the city the walking of the three bridges is an institution. This practical measure would allow families to go out for a walk in safety.”

And the other Green Party TD in the city Sean Hartigan said: “This proposal would maintain vehicle access to all businesses along the quays and to residents on O’Callaghan Strand. It’s a simple short-term measure to make lives easier for people. With traffic volumes as low as they are there will be little disruption.”

Noting the need for giving space to pedestrians throughout the city, the Castleconnell resident continued: “In the medium term we’d like to see an arrangement for Sarsfield Bridge, Clancy Strand and other areas of the city, but this would involve changing bus routes. For the moment, let’s push on with a practical solution, which can be implemented quickly with traffic cones and a minimum of signage.”

Lockdown has left Limerick at a standstill with the majority of people staying at home.