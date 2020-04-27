Limerick councillor calls for three hours of free parking

A COUNCILLOR wants three hours of free city centre parking to be introduced to entice shoppers once the coronavirus pandemic has passed.

All but non-essential shops in Limerick and across Ireland have shut down leaving the city resembling a ghost town at present, as measures are taken to slow the spread of Covid-19.​

But there are fears that once it passes, whether some city businesses will be able to return to business as usual.

In a bid to give shoppers an incentive, Independent councillor Fergus Kilcoyne is to put a motion to the metropolitan district urging Limerick City and County Council to provide free parking for three hours a day for a whole year.

“Shoppers should be given three hours free car parking at any time of the day to help retailers, cafeteria owners, hotels and restaurants. I believe if my motion is passed, it will help to rejuvenate already closed businesses. Since we presently have no tourism in Limerick city due to the pandemic his proposed measure could also help this sector in the coming months ,” he argued.

Cllr Kilcoyne, a publican in Patrickswell, has suffered alongside businesses across Limerick, with many commentators believing bars will be among the last businesses to open due to the need to respect social distancing.

“I come from a business background myself and I know what it’s going to take to get businesses back off the ground. It will be a good few months before people start coming in from abroad, so we need to depend on local business initially . So to get this back in, we need free car parking for three hours at a time,” he told the Limerick Leader.

Having free car parking for just three hours at a time, Cllr Kilcoyne says, means someone working in the city centre will not “hog” the space, as has sometimes been the case in the past.

He plans to bring the motion forward at the next meeting of the metropolitan district.