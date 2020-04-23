Struggling Limerick firms can 'Lean on' new initiative

A BRAND-NEW volunteer-led initiative will help generate cash flow for businesses across Limerick.

Codenamed Lean on Me, the scheme is led by a number of well-known local volunteers from the city, and is being led by the Liveable Limerick movement, chaired by John Moran.

The aim is to sell customers a voucher which can be redeemed at a later date when the chosen businesses re-open.

The aim of the scheme is to act as a conduit between every person who feels they can contribute some cash and their favourite businesses.

The initiative especially helps business that do not have the existing IT infrastructure to generate very essential cash flow and sell vouchers online.

The overall goal of Lean on me is to re-start the cashflow for local businesses. While businesses may have closed their doors and the cash dried up - the bills have not. Lean on me wants to ensure that local businesses re-open and flourish when the time is right. The people of Limerick’s immediate support will help business to re-open in the coming months.

Mr Moran said: “Limerick is, above all, a county with a strong sense of community and belonging. We know how to survive by supporting each other. Lean on me looks to help our small businesses out by allowing them to rely on all of us just a little to get through this. Even €10 makes a big difference to a small business if enough people are able to contribute. Small and medium enterprises employ a substantial amount of people in both Limerick City and County they sustain a greater number of families through employment and operating in local areas. We want this to continue.”

In order to qualify to sell vouchers through the LeanonMe initiative, you must be related to an independent business or a small chain with local origins.

The business must also be considered “essential to the personality and fabric of Limerick” and “irreplaceable if not sustained.”

Vouchers can be bought online through www.leanonme.eu, a web site where company owners can also apply for support.

A number of Limerick businesses have teamed up for the project, with Sean Ryan and his team at elive in the Dock Road building the web site, and Grid Finance in the Crescent managing the safe and secure transfer of funds.

There is just one aim to the scheme – to keep Limerick’s much loved businesses going through the Covid-19 crisis. ​

The Lean on me team now stands at 10 direct volunteers with much more help coming from the wider community in Limerick as the days go on.

Already 11 local companies have signed up including Flannery’s Bar in Upper Denmark Street, Marbles Hair and Beauty in Cruises Street and La Cucina in Henry Street and Castletroy.

Joe Brooks, a founding member of Lean on Me said: “These are businesses that we all care about, they are part of the fabric of Limerick City and County. They provide us with our daily coffee, our groceries, clothing and even the odd social gathering at the weekend. We want, and need, to see these businesses reopen. To let these businesses fight this period on their own does not coincide with the Limerick spirit. While we appreciate and empathise with many people not being in a position to continue to support their local favourite business, we hope there are many people out there that are lucky enough to still be in a position to offer support now when their local business needs it more than ever.”

Head to www.leanonme.eu to buy a voucher, or sign your business up.