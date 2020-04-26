‘The world of animal rescue never stops’ - Deel Animal Action Group

THE world of animal rescue never stops according to a west Limerick action group who are appealing for support at this time. Deel Animal Action Group is a registered animal rescue charity based in west Limerick and is run by a small number of volunteers. Their aim is to get stray and abandoned animals to a place of safety and to find their forever home.

“The reason we would like people to donate to us is because the world of animal rescue never stops, our volunteers are still out there helping stray, abandoned and injured animals,” explained Róisín McKernan, volunteer.

Since the charity was set up in September 2016 almost 400 dogs have been rescued and rehomed, many of them requiring major surgeries and vet treatment. A total of 225 cats have been rescued and rehomed and 159 cats have been trapped, neutered, received veterinary care and returned to their environment.

“We want to continue to do great things this year and in the years to come,” Róisín continued.

In 2018, the group, Róisín says, received €1,000 ex-gratia funding from the Department of Food, Agriculture and Marine. “All of our other funds are raised from volunteers in our community. We run events like family fun days, pub quizzes, bag packing and church gate collections. However, like everyone, things have changed greatly for us in very recent times and these fundraising events can not be held during this current crisis. So we are incredibly worried because we have outstanding vet bills, kennel bills and food and bedding still need to be bought. The bills are mounting.

“We appreciate any donation we get no matter how small as every bit we get means we can continue to do the work that we do. 100% of money raised goes to the animals .

To donate €4 text DAAG4 to 50300.

The helpline meanwhile is 076 6805278.

“We would be delighted with any PayPal donations also, the PayPal email address is daag.help@gmail.com.”

