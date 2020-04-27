Limerick's Darren Shan launches new major book series

Internationally bestselling author, Darren Shan, who is based in Pallaskenry, has just launched a major new book series months ahead of schedule, to offer fans around the globe some escapism as they face weeks or months of isolation in the face of Coronavirus lockdown.

Shan, known for his globally successful series The Saga of Darren Shan, The Demonata and Zom-B, has brought forward publication of the first volume in a new fantasy saga, The Archibald Lox series, with an early ebook release in light of Covid-19.

The Archibald Lox series, should appeal to younger Shan fans as well as teen and adult readers who have enjoyed Shan’s previous novels, features a young locksmith who discovers he can open portals to another world… and so, in true Shan style, much action, adventure and danger ensues!

The ebooks are now available worldwide, with the first, Archibald Lox and the Bridge Between Worlds available free of charge.

/ Archibald Lox and the Empress of Suanpan (book 2) priced at £1.50 and Archibald Lox and the Vote of Alignment (book 3) at £2.50. Print editions are due to be released when the market returns to normal, and the Volume Two books are set to be published in 2021.