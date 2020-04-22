Theatre artists in Limerick offered enticing bursaries from Belltable:Connect

THEATRE artists with no where to perform have been a small lifeline by the Belltable with the enticement of 10 bursaries of €1,000 each to help them to explore a new idea.

Belltable:Connect has supported a range of theatre makers through mentorship, residencies, commissions, professional development programmes, masterclasses, space, time and production since its inception in 2016 and has now come up with these bursaries with applications open from 12 noon on this Friday, 24 April .

“We have become a performing arts hub in Limerick’s city centre and a space where artists and the public come together to develop and explore new work and new ideas. In these uncertain and troubling times, when many artists are faced with loss of bookings and financial income, Belltable:Connect wants to play its part to help local theatre makers make it just a little easier to dream and research,” said a spokesperson for the Belltable Arts Centre, which is run by the management of the Lime Tree Theatre at Mary Immaculate College.

“We’re aware that when creative plans were disrupted, some of our colleagues may have more time on their hands, while others have taken on caring responsibilities. With this in mind, we have €10,000 in bursaries, thanks to Belltable:Connect’s principal funder, the Arts Council, and our partners. Ten bursaries of €1,000 each are offered for local theatre artists to explore a new idea for about five days throughout the month of May,” explained the spokesperson.

A further €2,500 will be made available by Limerick Culture and Arts Office via Creative Ireland later in the year. The Made in Limerick Belltable:Connect research and development bursary of €2,500, which Stage 1 successful applicants will be eligible to apply for to take their idea further (applications will open in the second half of 2020).