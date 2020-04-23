Minister Patrick O'Donovan calls on those 'Cocooning' to apply for grants

Minister Patrick O'Donovan is encouraging older people who are currently cocooned during the current Corona Virus Pandemic, to consider applying for financial assistance under the Red Cross and Age Action Hardship Fund.

The fund is designed to help people who experiencing difficulties at the moment, with a once off €500 grant towards costs that they may currently be experiencing. The scheme is designed for assist people with; providing technology like iPads and smart phones for people who might like to WhatsApp or video message their family and friends, upgrades to appliances, contribution towards additional security costs in the home, utility bills and other costs

"This is a very good scheme and is designed to help people who are currently cocooned at home. I particularly welcome the fact that the grant can be used to purchase phone or tablets, because I know from dealing with people across the County, that many of our elderly residents do not have smart devices, and this grant will certainly help them to purchase one. It will allow them to see family and friends and will go a long way to helping to reduce isolation." said the Newcastle West based politician

Those interested shouldemailing hardship2020@redcross.ie or contact Minister O'Donovan in his office in Newcastle West. The deadline for applications is this Friday, April 24.