Money laundering case against Limerick man adjourned

GARDAI have been given additional time to prepare the book of evidence in the case of a man who is accused of money laundering offences.

Alan Murphy, 40, who has an address at Windsor Court, Castletroy View, Limerick is facing trial on indictment before Limerick Circuit Court.

He is charged under Section 7 of Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010 in relation to the seizure of €198,870 in cash at a house at Reidy Court, Garryowen on March 15, 2019.

It is the State case that the money which was seized at the house was the proceeds of criminal activity.

The cash remains in the possession of gardai pending the conclusion of the court proceedings.

Earlier this year, Limerick District Court was told a file was prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions following he seizure and that the matter is to proceed before the circuit court.

During a procedural hearing last week, Sergeant Sean Murray said the book of evidence is not yet complete and he requested an adjournment of the case for a number of months to allow for it to be completed.

Solicitor Michael O’Donnell said his client accepted the situation and was consenting to the application.

However, he asked for a variation of bail to allow Mr Murphy to sign on at a garda station just once a week.

Judge Clare Anne Coolican granted the application and she adjourned the matter to July 22, next.

Mr Murphy was remanded on continuing bail.