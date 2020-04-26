Music continues daily with UL based Irish Chamber Orchestra

THE Irish Chamber Orchestra based in UL, have come up with an innovative online programme since the beginning of the Covid-19 lockdown with its At Home with the ICO programme, running daily on our social media channels.

At 9am daily Monday to Friday, join the ICO for SPOTLIGHT which features interviews by ICO host and star oboist, Matthew Draper and also some music recitals by members of the orchestra.

At 7pm daily on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights, Chamber’s NOT THE NINE O’CLOCK NEWS series features highlights of past ICO concerts so there are some real treats to be heard. And Every Tuesday at 7pm, tune in for a weekly symphonic treat.

This Thursday 23 April at 7pm the ICO will broadcast Handel’s opera Agrippina on Facebook,

The Irish Chamber Orchestra is resident at the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance at the University of Limerick and is funded by The Arts Council of Ireland/An Chomhairle Ealaíon.

International touring, which is at a standstill at present is generously supported by Culture Ireland. For more information see www.irishchamberorchestra.com