Would you tinker with a fairy fort?

FAIRY forts are deep-rooted in the consciousness of Irish farmers. Flatten or tamper one and bad things will befall you is the taboo. For centuries the majority of farmers wouldn't tinker with a fairy fort for love nor money. But with modern young farmers prioritising grassland management has that view changed?

Barrister, councillor and farmer, Emmett O’Brien posed an interesting question on social media last week.

“Is it still superstitious to cut timber - even old fallen timber - next to a ring fort? Or have such old ways become unfashionable and to be scoffed at in modern Ireland? he asked.

In the quest to tidy hedges and clear land before Cllr O’Brien left cattle out for the spring he came across the fallen branch, adjacent to a fairy fort on his land in Ballydoole, Pallaskenry.

“The avoidance of fairy forts still resonates deep within our unconsciousness, be they ancient burial grounds or sites of Druidic worship, the overriding principle is to leave well alone.

“Quite apart from the unexplained ancient mysticism that surrounds these ancient fairy forts they are beautiful features and habitats stretched across our countryside,” said Cllr O’Brien.

We would love to hear what Farm Leader readers think about fairy forts in the 21st century - would you destroy one to improve a field? Please email donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

As the Covid-19 pandemic rumbles on and due to court closures, Cllr O’Brien has found that he has extended free time to appreciate farming.

“As cattle have made their way out of winter sheds onto pasture land the question again returns to the appalling vista that are cattle prices. Again this year the price of cattle is down some 30 cents on last year, some 30 cents back on the previous year.

“The most recent dramatic price reduction is blamed on Covid-19. This may be the case but is it also a convenient excuse for factories to cut prices? What can be said with certainty is that when a Government has will a way can be found,” said Cllr O’Brien.

He points to the emergency measures imposed in the last six weeks; “punitive” travel restrictions, enforced cocooning, Ministers encouraging citizens to ring the guards on each other and emergency social welfare payments.

“But no emergency measures were offered to the struggling beef sector for the last number of years.

“Let’s see what Micheal Martin will do for the beef sector and more importantly for Limerick. Some of us know, however, the answer before he’s even elected Taoiseach,” concluded Cllr O’Brien.