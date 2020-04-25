Limerick's John O’Donnell runs 100kms in 16 hours

PALLASGREEN man John O’Donnell ran an incredible 100kms in 16 hours on Saturday to raise money for charity.

It is the equivalent of two marathons and a further 10 miles for good luck. John did it all within two kilometres of his homeplace.

He was signed up to run the Connemara ultramarathon on April 19 to fundraise for the Jack and Jill Children's Foundation. But when that was cancelled he kept his word.

“​The foundation has taken a massive hit in donations due to the virus and is caring for over 300 children,” said John.

He wishes to thank everyone who supported him and donated; his parents; Kyran O'Donnell for all his help, and Nancy Hickey and all in Jack and Jill.

John surpassed his €2,000 target by €500. You can still give money by searching John O’Donnell iDonate.ie