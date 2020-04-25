‘Every moment matters’ -  Neither cancer or Covid-19 crisis can get Meg Wiley down

KILMALLOCK lady Meg Wiley Curran’s life changed not in March 2020, like most of us, but in March 2018.

She was diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer. None of us know how we will react to life-changing news but Meg hasn’t let it define her life.

She has raised over €50,000 for the Mid-Western Cancer Foundation from a calendar and two great charity nights, Pinkalicious by Megalicious, in Houlihan’s bar.

Meg began to look at things differently after her cancer diagnosis.

“I tried not to worry about things that I could not change and came to realise worrying about it would not fix it. So as a family we just had to live with my diagnosis and make the best of the situation we were in.

“I firmly believe everything happens for a reason even if at the time it doesn't seem right or fair. My motto is every moment matters.”

However, when coronavirus became a global pandemic she found herself thinking and worrying about things in a whole new way.

“How would this affect self employed businesses? These people, including my family, who had worked hard in their businesses to make them the success they are and now they have to close the doors and tell staff stay at home

“My other concern was would I be able to homeschool my kids. I find it hard to get them to sit down and eat. So how were we going to get homework done?

“How long before I saw my mum again? My mum is in a nursing home and the last time I saw her was Thursday, March 5.

“I found myself wondering how my late dad John would have dealt with cocooning, he was such a social man. Like many, he went to the shop for milk and came home an hour later telling us all about the chats he had.

“I guess each family has different concerns but we all just have to deal with it as best we can and stay home and stay safe.”

On top of all that she has her cancer treatment. Meg’s most recent oncology clinic appointment in UHL was last week.

“Nurses and HSE staff advised patients to wait in their cars til’ they called us. Temperatures were checked before we were cleared to go in.

“Everybody in the waiting area adhered to the social distancing measures but there was more fear than usual on people’s faces. Thankfully, yet again, good news for me. I am responding very well to the drug I am on and off the hook til’ July.”

Like lots of women, and men too, she says it is strange having her significant other, Paul, home full-time. Although he has done jobs they have been talking about for three years!

Their boys - Jack, aged 4, and Scott, 3 - miss school, their friends and routine. Meg misses her friends, sisters and family. They have gone from meeting every day to speaking on the phone. But it's not the same and as they don’t have any news Meg is finding that they chat less.

“My aunt passed away in England and will be buried on Friday. If things were different I would be going over to celebrate her life and see my relations, to hug my uncle Tom who is now the only family member left from my dad’s side, but it’s not the case unfortunately.

“Friends and neighbours have lost family members since this all began and we haven't been able to pay our respects as we would normally do. This must be very hard for the families.

“Personally, I feel there is something very intimate about our new way of lining the road or street of the deceased and I wonder will the Irish way change after this is all over.”

Meg would love to think there will be easing of restrictions on May 5 but is training her mind to expect lockdown for a little longer.

“Either way we have changed. We rushed around complaining ‘not enough hours in the day’. Now we are looking for things to do to fill the hours in the day. I for sure can not wait to get back to meeting friends, family and my mum, giving them all a big hug and having a few sociable Guinness to keep me strong,” she smiled.

On a more positive note, Meg says she has big plans for a big night in January.

“They might not work out now but I promise we will still have the Pinkalicious event to look forward to, not only next year, but hopefully for many more years to come.”