Limerick teacher is inspired by her super heroes

WE ARE all feeling overwhelmed at the moment but at least we can understand exactly why.

Orlagh Eichholz, a junior infants teacher in Caherline National School, got in touch with the Leader to share a story about some of the young heroes in Limerick.

Normally it is the teacher who inspires pupils but in this strange time when classrooms are empty the roles have been reversed.

“These heroes have lost their everyday routine like the rest of the country. They can’t visit their grandparents, they can’t get together for birthday parties, they, like the rest of us have had to adjust to a new normal,” said Ms Eichholz.

And, like the rest of the country, what an amazing job the boys and girls are doing.

“Over the past few weeks, I have received many wonderful photos, artwork, videos and email updates from these little heroes, who in these adverse times are finding joy and fun in every day.

“They have updated me on their activities which have included doing science experiments at home, making their own beds and helping their parents around the house, baking, art and craft, going for walks and looking out for animals, painting their nails – a vital educational activity some might say! - and enjoying being outdoors in the lovely weather with their families,” said Ms Eichholz.

The teacher has also heard on the grapevine that the tooth fairy has also visited a few of them since school closed.

“She is an essential worker you see!”

Something really important that Ms Eichholz has learned from these heroes is making the most of the simple things.

“Even though they miss school and miss their friends, they are finding reasons to smile every day. These heroes I am writing to you about are junior infants in Caherline National School, and I am their very lucky teacher. Thank you to the juniors for keeping me smiling from afar, and keep up the great work, super heroes!” said Ms Eichholz, who hasn’t forgotten the rest of the school children.

“Big shout out to all the rest of the students in Caherline too - I can’t forget the heroes in all the other classes!”

Ms Eichholz says she is finding herself clinging on to every good news story she comes across in these overwhelming times.

“So I thought I would share with you a story about some of the young heroes in Limerick,” she smiled.