‘Huge upsurge in domestic abuse cases across Limerick’ - Fine Gael member Sarah Kiely

JUST one emergency bed was available in Rosbrien’s Adapt House, a centre for women suffering domestic abuse, a local councillor has said.

Fine Gael member Sarah Kiely, who is a member of the Limerick women’s caucus, says there has been an “upsurge” in “domestic violence and abuse” after the onset of coronavirus which has forced the majority of the population to remain at home.

She also says she’s aware Limerick City and County Council’s housing department has seen a lot of calls from people having to remove themselves from homes due to domestic abuse.

The mother-of-two has urged people using supermarkets not to judge parents who are with their children, saying they might not have any other choice.

It comes as Adapt House lends its support to Still Here, a government-led campaign to tackle the serious issue of domestic abuse.

“We’ve seen an upsurge in domestic violence and abuse. It’s becoming more visible. Being in isolation, people can be triggered really easily. Under normal circumstances, they’d be able to remove themselves or know when things are getting hot and heavy and get out. They’ve learnt to adapt and see patterns,” Cllr Kiely told the Limerick Leader.

The City West Fine Gael member reached out to Adapt House on behalf of one of her constituents last week.

“When I contacted them, they only had one room available. Adapt are very good in what they do when someone does engage with their service. Reports to me are they they really do their best with the person that comes to them. But increasingly difficult circumstances are dictating you cannot move freely in and out of Adapt in the way you used to,” she explained.

In the traditional home setting, even if domestic violence was not an issue with families in the past, it perhaps is now in some cases, with families under the same roof around the clock due to self-isolation.

Cllr Kiely said: “Another side-effect of the Covid-19 pandemic is the strain it’s putting on relationships and the episodes of violence children are now exposed to as they are not in school. They are now at home and in closed quarters with parents for whatever reason, do not get on.”

Denise Dunne, a spokesperson for Adapt Services Limerick stressed that even though there are restrictions, the centre is still open.

“During Covid-19 we are being reminded we are in this together. The response to domestic violence can be no different. The StillHere campaign is asking people to be vigilant, to keep in touch with friends and family, to be aware homes may not be safe, and to be a voice in looking or support at a time when a survivor may not be able to use hers because of being isolated or controlled by an abuser,” she explained.

If you or someone you know is in any danger, please contact Adapt at 1800-200504. If you are in immediate danger, always contact 999.

More information on the StillHere campaign is available at www.stillhere.ie