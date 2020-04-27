Suspected Limerick burglar hopes to attend rehab to address addiction

A JUDGE has ruled that a man who is facing multiple burglary charges should be released on bail if he secures a place in a residential treatment centre.

Maurice O’Shea, 28, of Lynwood Park, Limerick has been charged in connection with eight offences which are alleged to occurred on various dates last September.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment and the matter is expected to come before Limerick Circuit Court in the coming weeks.

Opposing bail, Detective Garda Barry Moylan said it will alleged that Mr O’Shea broke into a number of commercial premises in the city including a cafe, a florist, a doctor’s surgery, a restaurant and an office operated by the HSE.

He said it will be alleged that various amounts of cash – between €70 and €2,000 – were taken and that some damage was caused during a number of the burglaries,

The detective said Mr O’Shea has a chronic drug addiction and he expressed concern he would engage in criminal behaviour if granted bail.

“I have grave fears he will resume this life and lifestyle,” he told Judge Marian O’Leary adding he “had doubts” that he would attend court.

Solicitor Darach McCarthy said his client had cooperated with gardai following his arrest and that he was willing to adhere to any bail conditions imposed by the court.

He said he has been in custody since last September and that there could be a lengthy delay before the matter can be heard in the circuit court.

Judge O’Leary was told the defendant is currently alcohol and drug free and is seeking bail to allow him attend residential treatment.

Despite the garda objection, she said she was willing to grant bail – in the event that evidence is produced that Mr O’Shea has secured a place in a residential treatment centre.

If he takes up bail, the defendant must abide by a number of strict conditions.

After being informed that a copy of the book of evidence has been completed and served on Mr O’Shea, Judge O’Leary formally sent the matter forward to the next sittings of Limerick Circuiot Court.

Legal Aid was extended to include the cost of a barrister.