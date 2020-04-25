Violent Limerick prisoner ‘threatened to cut and rape’ female officer

A PRISONER who allegedly threatened to cut and rape a female prisoner officer at Limerick Prison is to be prosecuted on indictment before the circuit court.

Thomas Cawley, 27, who has an address at Mona Terrace, Clare Street is also accused of causing thousands of euro worth of damage to a number of cells at the prison over a three-day period late last year.

Opposing bail, Detective Garda Pat Whelan said the defendant was remanded in custody to Limerick Prison on December 13, 2019 after he was charged in connections with a number of burglary and theft offences.

He said upon arrival he was placed in a “close supervision cell” and that it will be alleged he subsequently became extremely violent and caused significant damage to the cell

“He effectively caused it to be written off,” he said.

The detective told Judge Marian O’Leary it will further alleged that having been moved to another empty holding cell Mr Cawley smashed a light which was “the only thing that could be broken”.

The defendant is alleged to have made a number of threats against a experienced female prison officer the following day after disciplinary proceedings were initiated in relation to the damaged cells.

“He made obscene and serious threats”, said Detective Garda Whelan who said it will be alleged Mr Cawley threatened to rape the woman and to “cut her with a Stanley blade”.

Objecting to bail, he expressed concerns the defendant would engage in serious criminal behaviour if released and that he “may approach” witnesses or the alleged injured party.

Judge O’Leary was told the 27-year-old was “shipped off” to Cork Prison as a direct result of what is alleged to have happened.

Solicitor Darach McCarthy, said his client had not sought bail when he was first charged but that he was doing so as he has concerns for his family given the current health crisis.

“He wants to be with his wife. She needs his assistance,” he said adding that the father-of-three was willing to abide by “any and all bail conditions” if released.

Having considered the objection, Judge O’Leary commented that the allegations before the court are very serious and that she was refusing bail.

The case was adjourned to later this month to facilitate the preparation of a book of evidence.

Mr Cawley also faces trial on indictment in relation to the burglary charges which relate to break-ins which are alleged to have happened at commercial premises in the city centre last December.