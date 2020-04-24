Cocaine was found hidden in Limerick man’s underwear

SEVERAL deals of cocaine were recovered by gardai when they stopped a car which was speeding late at night, a court has heard.

Damien Hogan, 36, who has an address at Carrig Midhe, Corbally was granted bail after he was charged with possession of the drugs for the purpose of sale or supply.

Garda Paul Barrett told Limerick District Court it will be alleged three individually wrapped deals of cocaine were found concealed in the defendant’s underwear after he was brought to Henry Street garda station to be searched.

He told Judge Marian O’Leary that he and a colleague initially encountered the defendant after they stopped a car which was travelling on the Dublin Road at around 10.10pm on April 13.

He said the vehicle was driving at excessive speed and that Mr Hogan was in the company of another individual.

The drugs, which have an estimate value of €210, have been sent for forensic analysis and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Garda Barrett said the defendant’s phone has been seized by gardai and that follow-up searches have been conducted as part of their investigations.

Opposing bail, he expressed concerns Mr Hogan would not abide by any bail conditions and that he may not turn up in court if released.

The garda added that he had further concerns the defendant would engage in criminal behaviour – relating to drug dealing – if granted bail.

Solicitor Darach McCarthy said his client is a single man who worked as a maintence contractor prior to the introduction of the current public health restrictions.

He said Mr Hogan was willing to abide by any bail conditions and he asked the court to note the value of the drugs seized.

While expressing some concern about the defendant’s alleged behaviour, Judge O’Leary said she was willing to grant conditional bail – subject to an independent surety being lodged.

Mr Hogan must live at his home address and obey a nightly curfew. He was also ordered to surrender his passport and to stay out of the city centre.