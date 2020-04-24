International profile for Limerick’s ‘hidden gem’

IT may be closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, but Limerick’s Milk Market has received a massive boost.

That’s because the well-respected international travel magazine, National Geographic has profiled Limerick, and the facility in Mungret Street in its April edition.​

The journal, which had a worldwide circulation of more than six million according to ​figures, profiled the market, which for many people is considered the jewel in the city’s fresh food crown.

The article by the top travel writer Pól Ó Conghaile profiles not only the Milk Market, but the Treaty City microbrewery which opened in Nicholas Street last year.

On the Milk Market, he said it’s Saturday when it reaches “boiling point”.

“Sausages sizzle, fresh fish is slapped down on ice, hundreds of baps are sold. Produce ranges from farmhouse cheeses to stallholder Sefik Dikyar’s baklava, made to his Turkish granny’s recipe,” he said.

Local Fine Gael councillor Olivia O’Sullivan, who is on the Market Trustees, is delighted with the recognition.

She said: “If you talk to anyone, they will tell you their favourite thing to do in Limerick, nine of out of ten will say the Milk Market. It's always been a gem, but quite a hidden one on a national level. Yet anyone into food will know about it. Finally it's being uncovered, and it’s getting the attention it deserves and it’s about time.”

Cllr O’Sullivan, who also runs the annual Pigtown​ Food Festival, feels Limerick’s Milk Market lives in the shadow of the English Market in Cork, which she acknowledges, in normal times is open seven day a week and is “more like a shopping centre”.

“I remember Dave [Fitzgerald], the manager of the Milk Market went down to the Naked Food Festival with Theresa Storey who is a trader in the market. There was someone from Borough Market in London, and they asked for a show of hands in the room to see how many had been here. Loads of hands shot up, and they asked the same question of Limerick's Milk Market and there were just a few hands,” she told the Limerick Leader.

“It's a hidden gem.”

Despite being this, the market has won many awards, including an All-Ireland title last year. Like other city businesses, it’s currently closed due to Covid-19.