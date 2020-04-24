‘It wasn’t rocket science to see who the most vulnerable were’ - Donogh Mc Carthy

“THE concept of having to refuse family members access to their loved ones in the event of someone approaching their final hours with Covid-19, that keeps me awake. It has kept me awake.”

These were the words this Tuesday of Donogh Mc Carthy, the owner and managing director of Riverbrook Nursing and Respite Care facility in Castleconnell.

Mr Mc Carthy spoke to the Limerick Leader about the stresses and strains he and other nursing home owners and managers across Limerick are under to keep Covid-19 from their door.

Riverbrook, like many nursing homes, closed their doors to visitors on March 6.

So far, almost seven weeks on, Riverbook is Covid free. But it has taken a mammoth effort by all staff to keep it that way. The director of nursing hasn’t met her eight year-old daughter since March 13.

Mr Mc Carthy’s biggest fear is the encounter he may possibly face with the relative of a resident who won’t get to say their goodbyes to their loved one in person.

“How do you say to someone your loved one is in their last number of hours now and you can’t come in? I don’t know how I’m going to do that and it’s certainly not something I’m going to be able to delegate. It’s going to be left to me because the buck stops with me. Please God we don’t encounter it.”

Employing 25 full-time frontline staff Riverbrook is home to 22 residents.

With the spotlight now firmly on the crisis in nursing homes following multiple deaths in some residences in recent weeks due to Covid-19, the HSE has been in contact with Riverbrook to say they intend on testing everyone on site - all management, staff and service users.

“We don’t have a time but we believe it’s imminent,” said Mr Mc Carthy.

“The very bottom line is,” he continued, “the dogs on the street knew that with Covid-19 the major risks were to elderly people.

“It certainly wasn’t rocket science to figure out where the most vulnerable people in society were in relation to this because we have the information from Germany, Italy, China etc that it was affecting the older people most. So it’s extremely stressful. It’s stressful trying to manage managers, staff, families and to keep people motivated, keep people reassured and keep people entertained.”

Sourcing personal protective equipment (PPE) he says is “a real issue”. Currently Mr Mc Carthy has enough stock left for approximately one week. “I had to get hand sanitiser from a chemical manufacturer in the UK - alcohol in its raw form, isopropyl, which would be 98/99 per cent alcohol and then we have to water that down to bring it to the 70 per cent. We use hydrogen peroxide with it, so a little bit of hydrogen peroxide and a little bit of water. We’ve also used aloe vera to thicken it a little bit to moisturise hands.”

He also sourced 1,000 masks from a Malaysian man who lives in Limerick.

“He had them advertised on Done Deal very early on. I bought them from him. We went through them very quickly. Last Friday two weeks ago the HSE took an order of PPE from us. That was due for delivery on the Monday but that never came. We have enough PPE to keep us going for probably a week or thereabouts. We are using a considerable amount of it. With any close personal care with patients we use masks obviously.”

A directive has been given to all staff that when they go home they must change clothes, and they must wash their hair every single day. “We’ve noticed a significant drop in just the routine use of antibiotics. Not alone have we no Covid-19 but our residents are generally healthier anyway now that we have eliminated visitors.”

Mr Mc Carthy said he would be nervous about the reintroduction of visitors at this time. “It has to be said that the level of stress particularly for the owners and management of the nursing homes associated with keeping family members and visitors out is very significant. Albeit they don’t have the intense emotional connection that a family member would have, we do have an emotional connection with people and there is the responsibility.”

In relation to the Covid-19 financial support scheme per resident, Mr Mc Carthy said it was great news initially “as it gave you financial firepower to go and source PPE” but now, he says, “they have come up with a whole series of hoops for you to jump through, leaving things very unclear”.