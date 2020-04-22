33 patients with Covid-19 at University Hospital Limerick; five confirmed cases in ICU

A TOTAL of 33 patients with Covid-19 are being treated at University Hospital Limerick as 53 more patients suspected of having the disease await test results.

And according to the latest figures released by the HSE which accounts for the situation up to 8pm on Tuesday, there were three new confirmed cases at the hospital on Tuesday.

As of 6.30pm on Tuesday there were five patients with Covid-19 in the intensive care unit at the Limerick hospital with another six patients suspected of having Covid-19 also receiving care in the unit.

There are currently 409 Covid-19 cases in Limerick city and county after an increase of eight confirmed cases on Tuesday.

Figures released by the Department of Health on Tuesday evening show 388 new cases have now been confirmed across the country bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland to 16,040.

An additional 44 Covid-related deaths were reported across the country on Tuesday, meaning there have now been 730 deaths in this country which were related to the disease.

Of the total number of deaths, 394 are associated with nursing homes.

New figures show a total of 9,233 people who tested positive for Covid-19 have now recovered.