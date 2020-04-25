Working at UHL becomes all that more palatable courtesy of Adare Manor

THE daunting task of attending work at University Hospital, Dooradoyle has been made all the more palatable, thanks to the team at Adare Manor Hotel.

The award winning chefs at Limerick’s five star hotel in Adare are preparing over 200 meals a day for the frontline staff at Limerick University Hospital.

The Limerick Leader understand the menu includes: Chicken Casserole, Fish and Leek Pie, Beef Stew and many more treats from the kitchen,

“It is absolutely brilliant to be getting these lovely meals from Adare Manor and it is really appreciated by the staff,” a senior hospital source explained.

“A lot of staff caring for patients particularly in the ICU don't have time to go to the canteen for a lunch break and it is great that food can be brought to them in this manner,” the source added.

Also because of social distancing rules the numbers catered for in the staff canteen at the hospital has been reduced.

The Manor is one of a number of local businesses that have been helping frontline staff at the hospital.

“We are very appreciative and in time will publically thank them all for their efforts,” he added.

Only last week it was revealed that the team at the Manor is also preparing over 70 meals for members of the local community who are unable to travel and have no family member in a position to shop for them and find themselves cocooned during this Covid-19 emergency.

Working with the Adare Community Trust, these meals are delivered by local volunteers.

The meals for the local community come blast chilled for Health & Safety reasons and can be heated in the microwave or oven.