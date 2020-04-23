Limerick man allegedly caught with drugs twice on same day granted bail

A MAN who was allegedly caught with significant quantities of drugs at two separate locations on the same day was granted bail despite a garda objection.

Damien Hogan, 36, of Carrig Midhe, Corbally is accused of having quantities of cocaine, crystal MDMA and more than 100 prescription tablets in the car park of a busy supermarket hours after he was released from custody having been arrested following an earlier seizure.

Opposing bail, Garda David Stapleton said Mr Hogan was arrested at around 1.40am on April 4 after gardai encountered a vehicle which was being driven erratically at Island Road in the city.

He said it will be alleged the driver was Mr Hogan and that “three large wraps of cannabis, tablets and suspected cocaine” were found in the car. The estimated value of the cannabis is €1,200.

Judge Carol Anne Coolican was told the defendant was arrested and questioned and that he was released from custody at 1.55pm.

Garda Stapleton said the defendant was arrested again less than eight hours later after gardai encountered him in the car park of the Aldi store on the Dublin Road.

He said it will be alleged that drugs worth more than €3,000 were seized when he was stopped and searched shortly before 9.30pm.

The garda expressed concern that Mr Hogan would commit further offences if released and that he would not abide by any bail conditions imposed by the court.

Solicitor Darach McCarthy submitted there was “nothing of substance” to support the garda objection and he noted the estimated value of the drugs is subject to analysis being completed.

The solicitor said his client is self-employed maintenance worker and that he owns his home and has ties to the local community.

”He is innocent until proven guilty,” he added.

In the circumstances, Judge Coolican granted bail subject to Mr Hogan complying with strict conditions.

The defendant has also been charged with possession of a small quantity of MDMA and a ‘rechargeable stun-gun torch’ at his home on July 25, 2019.

A file is being prepared for DPP in relation to all matters.