Limerick pensioners to walk marathon for good causes

RESIDENTS of Embury Close sheltered housing complex in Adare have already lifted spirits after a video of them rocking out to Wagon Wheel went viral.

Now they are continuing the physical activity by walking a marathon within their complex. Manager, Simon Baker – well known Irish amputee footballer and coach – says his residents want to give something back.

“There are lot of elderly people in Ireland who are fit and active but are locked up at the moment. They feel almost imprisoned and feel that they have got nothing to give society. But we can all play a part in this. They just want a chance to give something back, support others in this time and hopefully inspire other elderly people as well,” said Simon.

The walkathon commences this Wednesday, April 22. It will run until the end of the residents’ lockdown from 9am to 7pm each day. All of the 20 participants have been allocated a 30 minute time slot for their part of the walk. A tracker will be used to log the total distance completed.

“It doesn’t matter what level you are at. It is about bringing us all together and supporting each other as a community. As tough as it has been the support shown to the residents from the community of Adare has been fantastic and the residents feel lucky.

“​All the participants have different mobility levels but all have agreed to play their part, no matter how big or small, proving that as a community when we work together anything is possible.

“They are aged from 65 to close to 90. Some will use walking aids, some will walk unaided, some will do it in a wheelchair. We are all in it together,” said Simon.

The three charities the residents are fundraising for are Alone, Barnardos and Milford Care Centre. They only launched a Go Fund Me page on Tuesday evening and already – before they even started – over €600 has been donated.

You can give money and follow their progress on the website. Search Embury Close Walkathon, Residents Giving Back. In the future, those living in the non-profit sheltered housing complex supporting independent living for the elderly will be able to present cheques to the three charities.

“That will be an inspiration for their own families and grandchildren. The boys and girls are going to look at their grandparents as heroes.

“The elderly people are not on the sidelines watching their grandchildren playing hurling or soccer and cheering them on. It is going to be the children standing on the sideline cheering on their grandparents,” said Simon, who hopes this could be the Irish version of Captain Tom Moore who has walked 100 laps of his garden.