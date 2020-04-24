Limerick man charged with arson is facing circuit court trial

A MAN who is accused of setting fire to a house on the northside of the city last summer is to be prosecuted on indictment before the circuit court, writes David Hurley.

Noel Price, 42, who has an address at Kileely Road, Thomondgate has been charged with arson relating to an incident at Whitecross Gardens, Moyross on July 6, 2019.

The defendant was arrested and charged late last year and a file was prepared by gardai and submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

At Limerick District Court, Judge Carol Anne Coolican was told matter is to proceed on indictment and that the book of evidence had been completed and a copy served on Mr Price.

Barrister Reginald Garrett sought bail on behalf of his client saying he was entitled to the presumption of innocence and that he faced the prospect of being in custody for some time if not granted bail.

“It (the case) won’t get on in 2020, it will be 2021 at the earliest,” he submitted.

Mr Garrett added that his client was concerned for his health given the current Covid-19 restrictions.

Bail was opposed by gardai and Judge Coolican refused the application.

Mr Price was remanded in custody pending his appearance before the circuit court.