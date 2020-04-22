Man accused of breaking into two Limerick homes on same  night

A SUSPECTED burglar who is charged in connection with an incident during which a man was struck across the head with a hammer has been refused bail, writes David Hurley

Evan O’Keeffe, 22, who has an address at Shanabooley Road, Ballynanty faces burglary charges in relation to two break-ins which are alleged to have happened in the Mulgrave Street area on the same night.

Opposing bail, Detective Garda Barry Moylan said it will be alleged the defendant and another man entered a house at St John’s Villas at around 4am on March 7 and were “rifling through” an upstairs bedroom when they were confonted by a male occupant.

Judge Carol Anne Coolican was told the man was struck several times with a hammer and required treatment afterwards at University Hospital Limerick.

It is alleged that having fled the house, Mr O’Keeffe and his co-accused then went to another house – at Rossa Avenue – which was also occupied.

Detective Garda Moylan submitted there is strong evidence in the case and he expressed concerns that the defendant would engage in further criminality if released.

Judge Coolican refused bail and remanded the defendant in continuing custody until early next month.