Surge in detection of drug driving offences in Limerick

THE number of drug driving offences in Limerick quadrupled last year compared to 2018, new figures have revealed.

Statistics, published by the Central Statistics Office, show there were 80 detections across the Limerick division during 2019 compared to 19 in 2018 and just 11 in 2017.

The Reported Crime figures, which have been published under reservation, show the highest number of detections (28) occurred during the final quarter of the year.

There were 20 detections in the first quarter of 2019; 17 in the second quarter and 15 during July, August and September.

While the number of drug driving detections surged in Limerick last year, there was a year-on-year reduction in the number of drink-driving offences.

According to the CSO, gardai in Limerick encountered 237 drivers during 2019 who were over the legal alcohol limit. This compared to 290 during 2018 and 331 during 2017.

Separately, the number of reported thefts from shops increased by 12% during 2019 compared to 2018.

According to the figures, there were 1,549 reported incidents last year – the equivalent of just under 30 every week.

In addition to thefts from shops, there were 65 reported thefts from the person during 2019 compared to 80 such incidents during 2018.

The vast majority of such offences occurred in the city.